The Dandy is back

The tenth annual Dandelion Run will be held on Saturday, May 19, at the Derby Beach House and at Siskin-Coutts on the 4-H Road in Derby. It offers a one-, two-, four-, 6.2-, and 13.1-mile run or walk on dirt roads through the dandelion fields of Derby, Morgan, and Holland. Fiddlers, pickers, and other musicians will be greeting runners and walkers throughout the course. The run is held in honor and memory of Terri Weed, a 15-year-old who was murdered on May 21, 1981. Twenty percent of all registration fees are dedicated to Umbrella, Inc., to support its important advocacy work on behalf of victims of violence.

Area musicians are asked to join participants in the fields. Reckless Breakfast, a contemporary bluegrass band from the Hanover area, will be back, playing at the Dumas Hayward Hollow Road. Others returning include Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie, from Montpelier, playing at the corner of Dumas and Route 111. Courtney Drew, a fiddler from Quebec, is back at the one-mile mark. Rick Geisel will return to play at the Hayward Hollow turnaround. Don Houghton Jr. will be playing up on Bates Hill. Organizers say they have room for many more to fill the fields with music to celebrate high spring.

A great picnic lunch will be included for participants at the Derby Beach House with a gathering of the “road bands.”

Early registrations are running well ahead of previous years. Elementary school teams are already forming. Community Circle sign-ups have begun at Community National Bank. Kingdom Games is calling on runners and walkers to join for a great day in the fields — just for the fun of it.

Online registration for participants, volunteers, and musicians is open at www.kingdomgames.co.

For more information, contact Phil White, director of Kingdom Games, at [email protected]; Tia Drake, at sponsor Community National Bank, at [email protected]; or Amanda Cochrane, at Umbrella, at [email protected] — from Kingdom Games.