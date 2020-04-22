The Chronicle’s COVID connection

While the region remains affected by coronavirus, we will maintain this special section devoted to providing local information about what’s available for help in the way of such things as food, rides, masks, etc. If you, or your organization would like to add something to the list, please email [email protected]. Stay safe, stay well.

Albany

The Albany Neighbors Task Force has been formed to make sure people get the help they need to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group says it can help with food, deliveries of essential items like prescriptions and mail, and provide things like phone check-ins, childcare, and animal care.

There is a food shelf in Albany at the United Methodist Church. It’s open from 2 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. To sign up, call 754-2790.

Those who want to help others can go to www.albanycommunity trust.org and to the COVID-19 resource page — email [email protected], or call 323-1517.

Craftsbury

The town of Craftsbury’s website has an extensive list of resources, everything from how to get help with food to what resources are available for mental health issues. Go to https://www.townofcraftsbury.com/.

Derby Elementary School

Derby Elementary School, like most other schools, is offering free breakfast and lunch deliveries to children of all ages in Derby, Holland and Morgan.

In addition, it has a Backpack Program for families who need extra food. The program delivers mostly non-perishable food once a week. If any families in Derby, Morgan, or Holland are in need of this service, they can call the school at (802) 873-3162, or email [email protected].

If people are interested in donating to the Backpack Program, food donations can be left in the school foyer between 8 and 11 a.m. weekdays. Checks can be made to Derby Elementary School, and mailed to DES Backpack Program, 907 Elm Street, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Preferred food items are kid-friendly and shelf-stable.

Glover Phone Tree

Glover Ambulance and residents have started organizing a phone tree that could be used to spread and gather relevant information throughout the town. This phone tree could prove useful as the present situation develops, or in the event of an extended power outage or natural disaster.

The plan is to divide the town into four quarters with a townwide coordinator (Bethany Dunbar) and coordinators for each quarter Ann Creaven, northwest; Tabitha Armstrong, northeast; Barb Delzio, southwest; Mariel Hess and Sara Gluckman, southeast.

The coordinators will work to find volunteers who know their neighborhoods or sections of their roads and are willing to help collect contact information and make calls as the need arises. Ideally, no one person would have more than ten calls to make.

Glover residents already look out for each other. The group is looking to connect, not compete, with existing networks and to work to find those residents who are not yet covered and would like to be.

If you would like to be part of this project, or want to know more about it, please go to the town website (townofglover.com) and click on the Glover Neighbors Phone Tree link just below the photo on the homepage. The website also has a page of information on COVID-19 related services.

Masks

The Jay Focus Group is making and giving out masks at no charge.

If you, or someone you know, needs a mask email [email protected] with a name/organization, address, and how many of each size.

Sizes are: small: 7.5” x 5” (appropriate for children); medium: 9” x 6” and large: 10” x 7”.

The Jay Area Food Shelf serves Jay, Lowell, North Troy, Troy and Westfield. It’s open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Kim is there to help. Donations can be made online via the Jay Focus Group at www.jayvt.com, or mailed to Jay Town Hall, care of Jay Area Food Shelf, 1036 Route 242, Jay, Vermont 05859.

Local radio stations in the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country of New Hampshire are coordinating an effort to make and distribute cloth facemasks to the public, for free. The governors of both states have recommended that all people going out in public should wear masks.

“While grocery shopping and going to the post office, I notice many — far too many — people not wearing masks,” radio stations owner Bruce James said.

Ocean State Job Lot has offered to donate the cloth to make masks. Individuals have donated masks to be given away. Seamstresses from Northern County Health Care and other volunteers are making masks.

People wanting cloth masks for their personal use should contact radio stations Magic 97.7, Kix 105.5, Moo 92, JJ Country, and The Notch 106.3/103.1 and arrange for pickup. Volunteers able to make masks should also contact the radio stations to arrange for cloth and instructions.

NEKCA also has masks. Call 334-7316.

#WeAreLowellJayWestfieldTroyAreaStrong

The Facebook group #WeAreLowellJayWestfieldTroyAreaStrong was started to help the area’s neighbors, family, and friends with factual information people can use as they work through changes due to COVID-19/coronavirus. They believe that the more people who belong to this group, the more helpers they’ll have to get more done for each other. Have you checked on your neighbor today?

If you, or someone you know, has difficulty obtaining food, medications, heating fuel, childcare, or other needs, get in touch. If you, or someone you know, is feeling worried, isolated, or if you need support of any kind, if you’re willing to be a helper in difficult times, get in touch: Call (802) 327-3434, or send an email to [email protected].

Orleans and Northern Essex (ONE) COVID-19 Response Team

Over the past several weeks, the Orleans and Northern Essex (ONE) COVID-19 Response Team was formed to keep residents informed and safe.

The team’s goal is to assess the needs of those who are affected by COVID-19 and to respond effectively. As part of the larger team, several subcommittees are being led by an agency. The seven subcommittees include Food Accessibility, Outreach/Resource, Schools, Health Transportation, Volunteer Management, and Homeless Response. Each committee is responsible for assessing the needs of the community in regards to the specific area of focus.

Medical offices, agencies, and other supports are in operation — just doing business a little differently. If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider.

Important numbers include 2-1-1 for community resources and information and 749-1111 Northeast Kingdom Human Services Warm Line for parental and caregiver support.

For more information about the ONE COVID-19 Response Team contact [email protected].