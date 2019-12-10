The Chronicle has been warming the children since 1994!

The Chronicle has sponsored the Warm the Children program for 25 years! Warm the Children-Orleans County, Inc. is a non profit program who’s mission is to provide new, warm winter clothing to school-age children in Orleans County (and Island Pond). There are no administrative costs taken from the fund.. 100% of all money received from generous donors is used to purchase the clothing. The number of children served by this program each year is dependent on how much is received in donation money. This year we have provided for 194 children!

Please consider a tax-deductible donation today. It is a wonderful way to honor a loved one, or perfect way to give during the holiday season.