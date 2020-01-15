The C&C in Barton closes early to honor a fellow employee’s life.

The C&C in Barton closed the doors early this Tuesday evening, January 14, so that friends and co workers who wished to honor the life of their employee and friend, Ken Janowski, could attend a gathering hosted by Ray and Jessica Sweeney, owners of the C & C.

Ken died suddenly last Thursday, January 9.



Raymond and Jessica Sweeney closed the doors of their busy supermarket early at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday evening, January 14, with a note on the door that read:

“As many of you know, we lost a dedicated C&C Employee on Thursday January 9th. Ken has been a face in Barton for many years. He started working at Auger’s Barton One Stop 20+ years ago and when it closed he moved onto Circle K and then most recent at the C&C Supermarket.

Ken was a huge Yankees Fan and Harvick Fan and all his fellow workers & customers new it, he would talk sports with anyone who wanted to talk. He was a great asset to our small community, a friendly face at the supermarket or out on the street walking his dog Tommy. Customers loved him and many would come in at night just to say hello. He would help many customers get what they needed following them around just in case they needed help.

Ken has left behind a legacy in this town, he was a hard worker always dedicated to his job, a father to his son Jake, he has made countless friends in his 66 years of life and his best friend Tommy.

Here on behalf of Jake and the C&C we are going to honor Ken and have a Celebration of Life on Tuesday January 14th at the Barton Memorial Building from 7-9 p.m.”