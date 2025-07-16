The $206 dill plant, or how not to garden in the woods

Ruminations

by Tena Starr

This all started in the spring when I set out to try a recipe for “salt and vinegar” potato salad — like the potato chips. Except this recipe also called for fresh dill, and that turned out to be a problem. We went to several stores in two counties before we found some.

Okay, I thought. Hard to buy, but easy to grow.

We had already decided this year to at least grow greens and herbs in the face of high prices for both. And if we couldn’t buy dill in stores, we could pick it in the backyard.

Everything came up nicely, especially the radishes, which are a gardener’s friend since they’re so quick to germinate and make it look like something is actually happening long before things more substantial, like beans, show up. Several dill plants sprouted.

Then things started to disappear …

