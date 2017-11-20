Teachout to speak on the lessons of history

Historian and professor Woden Teachout will discuss the many benefits of studying history in a talk at the Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport on Wednesday, December 6, at 7 p.m. Her talk, “What We Learn When We Learn about History,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Henry Ford famously said, “History is more or less bunk.” Ms. Teachout will discuss why history does matter, exploring the intellectual skills and larger cultural understandings that come from studying the past.

Woden Teachout teaches in the master of arts program at Union Institute and University. She earned a PhD in American studies from Harvard University and has taught at Middlebury, Goddard, and Harvard. Her research centers on the way that history shapes contemporary conversations, and she is especially interested in the intersection of historical memory, politics, and patriotism. She is the author of Capture the Flag: A Political History of American Patriotism and co-author of Slow Democracy: Rediscovering Community, Bringing Decision Making Back Home. She has won multiple teaching prizes, including the Alan Heimert Teaching Prize at Harvard and Union’s Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

For more information, contact the Goodrich Memorial Library at 334-7902. — from the Vermont Humanities Council.