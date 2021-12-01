Syrup release no problem here

by Joseph Gresser

A recent report on National Public Radio suggests the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers just dumped a large amount of syrup on the world market. While the organization, which maintains a strategic reserve of the sweet stuff, has released about half of its stockpile, David Marvin of Butternut Farms in Johnson, says the organization started making its move soon after seeing last year’s crop was poor due to a short season.

Canada makes about 70 percent of the world’s maple syrup and the organization maintains its stockpile to protect farmers and consumers from major price swings which could either leave producers without a profit if prices drop or drive consumers away if they rise too high.

