Swing into spring with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Demonstrating a commitment to promoting music education, attendees of The North Country Friends of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) annual benefit party, Swing into Spring, will be directly supporting the VSO and its youth outreach program, SymphonyKids.

SymphonyKids aims to supplement existing curricula with both in-school visits and field trips. As the VSO looks to promote access, subsidy money is often available for schools — allowing students across the state to experience unique programming regardless of the school’s ability to pay. Last season, SymphonyKids programs reached over 3,500 students in the North Country with 34 presentations serving 28 different schools in 25 different communities.

Swing into Spring will be hosted at Spates the Florist and Garden Center in Newport on Thursday, May 24, from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., with live entertainment by the Maple Leaf Seven — a traditional jazz group from St. Johnsbury, also specializing in swing and dance styles. Attendees will have the chance to socialize with friends while strolling through Spates’ splendid greenhouses, and take advantage of exquisite plants at special VSO discounts.

The cost is $35 per person, and includes gourmet appetizers and two complimentary beverages (beer, wine, or soda) by The Dancing Sail from the East Side Restaurant. Tickets are available in advance at Spates the Florist, Memphremagog Arts Collaborative (158 Main Street in Newport), or at vso.org. All proceeds support the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and its SymphonyKids outreach program. — from the North Country Friends of the VSO.