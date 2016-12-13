Sweenys buy C&C Market

copyright the Chronicle December 14, 2016

by Tena Starr

BARTON — Ray and Jessica Sweeney of Glover became the new owners of the C&C Market here on Tuesday.

A few hours after the closing, they were already, and enthusiastically, at work.

In an interview before the sale, Mr. Sweeney said he was excited about the purchase and has lots of ideas about how to give the store a fresh look.

“My wife and I are ready to do something different,” he said.

Mr. Sweeney has been head of the C&C’s meat department for 18 years. Before that, he worked at Currier’s Quality Market in Glover. Altogether, he’s had 25 years experience in retail, which he said he loves. The family also has a private butchering business and makes and sells granola, businesses they plan to keep. Ms. Sweeney is Glover’s assistant town clerk, a job she plans to keep at least for now.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)