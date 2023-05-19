Suspicious U-Haul fire in Jay

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2023, the property owner of Jay Auto Repair learned that a 2012 U-Haul truck located at 1045 VT Route 242 in Jay had caught fire and burned. The property owner contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Jay and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The vehicle sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke. The vehicle was parked adjacent to the Cross Rd and the fire occurred on May 17, 2023, at approximately 0005 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.