Suspicious camp fire in Avery’s Gore

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Avery’s Gore, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – DERBY BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 19A503479

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeants Michael LaCourse, – Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell – Division of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 08/23/2019 & 09/01/2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4874 Gore Rd, Avery’s Gore, Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation – 19A503479

Homeowners: Dwight Maxwell, Brighton, VT

Ralph Bingham(Deceased), Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 01, 2019 members of the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were notified of a camp that had burned down on the Gore Rd in Avery’s Gore. The fire had not been reported to the Brighton Fire Department and the camp was allowed to burn until it self-extinguished. This camp is located near Unknown Pond. The camp is currently owned by several members of both the Maxwell and Bingham families.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene in the morning of September 03, 2019 and initiated an origin and cause investigation. It is believed that this fire occurred sometime between 08/24/19 and 09/01/19. This was around the same time-frame of another nearby camp on Gore Rd. It is believed that fire occurred during the evening hours of 08/24/19 and/or early morning hours of 08/25/19.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears that there was direct human involvement. This fire is considered suspicious.



There were no reported injuries, however the building/camp is a total loss. Once ignited the fire spread to the surrounding vegetation, burning many of the surrounding trees. Fortunately the fire self-extinguished before it spread to more of the surrounding woodlands.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.