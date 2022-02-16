Suspect found in Holland double shooting

HOLLAND — A Connecticut man is facing extradition to Vermont where he is expected to face charges related to the shooting of a man and his mother in Holland on New Year’s Day.

According to a report from the Vermont State Police Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested on unrelated charges January 18. A press release from State Police spokesman Adam Silverman, says an investigation identified him as the person who shot Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, both of Derby Line, on January 1.

Mr. Silverman says police believe Mr. Willey was the target of the shooting, which appears to have been related to drug distribution. A federal investigation has resulted in drug charges being filed against others as well.

Mr. Valverde is jailed in his home state and Vermont officials are expected to ask for his extradition. In Vermont he could face two charges each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

According to Mr. Silverman’s press release other arrests in the case are expected. He said Jessica Robishaw, 34, who has no fixed address, but is thought to live in the Orleans County area, is being sought as an accessory after the fact in the shooting.

The shooting was first announced in a press release from State Police Detective Sergeant Drew Cota. In it he wrote that troopers were sent to what they thought was a motor vehicle accident around 8:21 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Instead they found were two people with gunshot wounds. Sergeant Cota said Mr. Willey suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and, as of Sunday, his condition was listed as critical. Ms. Lyon was said to be in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The two were first taken to North Country Hospital and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of their injuries.

Mr. Silverman said Mr. Willey’s condition has since improved.