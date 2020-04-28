Successful Cousins

Pictured, from left, are Shawn, Brady, Dawson and Dan

It was a great weekend for cousins Alyssa Carrier, 13, of Glover and Dawson Perron, 14, of Barton. They both had great luck securing tom turkeys with their cousin Brady Perron and uncle Shawn Perron. Dawson‘s dad, Dan Perron, was also included in Sunday’s hunt. On Saturday, Alyssa, Brady, and Shawn secured a tom that weighed 18 pounds and had a nine-inch beard and 6/8-inch spurs. On Sunday, Dawson got a tom that weighed 18.2 pounds, had an eight-and-a-half-inch beard, and 7/8-inch spurs. This was the first tom for both Dawson and Alyssa. They shot the turkeys in Barton. Pictured, from left, are Shawn, Brady, Dawson and Dan. Photo courtesy of the family

