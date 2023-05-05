Subject of a nationwide extradition warrant for multiple counts of Sexual Battery arrested in Morgan

On Wednesday, May 3, VSP Derby Troopers located and arrested Thomas Mullins after a motor vehicle stop on VT-111 in Morgan. Prior to his arrest, Mullins was under investigation by troopers for suspicion he had taken up residence in Morgan, VT while being a convicted sex offender from Connecticut secondary to a conviction in Pennsylvania, and had failed to register as such in VT. Mullins was also the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant from the State of Florida for multiple counts of “Sexual Battery Victim Less than 12”.

Mullins was taken into custody without incident for the above offenses and processed at the VSP-Derby Barracks. He was ordered held without bail until arraignment by the honorable Court, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.