Travis Pastrana, who divides his time between motorsports competition and stunt driving, takes a run on Lake Willoughby Thursday. Mr. Pastrana who drives for the Subaru rally team was in Westmore with a large crew from Vermont Sportscar, a Milton company that does technical work for Subaru’s racing program to try out equipment for ice racing. The company made a quiet visit to the lake earlier this winter, but their runs on Thursday drew a large crowd of onlookers. Photo by Joseph Gresser