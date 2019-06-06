Stolen utility trailer
NEWS RELEASE
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 06/01/2019 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police received a theft report from William Hogan reporting his trailer was stolen from his property between the hours of 2:30 PM – 06:30 PM that day.
Hogan reported the trailer was a 2004 model, 16 ft, dual axle utility trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at
802-334-8881.
CASE#: 19A502036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2019 @ 1835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Charleston Road, Charleston
VIOLATION: Larceny
VICTIM: William Hogan
AGE: 57