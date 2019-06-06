Stolen utility trailer

NEWS RELEASE

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 06/01/2019 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police received a theft report from William Hogan reporting his trailer was stolen from his property between the hours of 2:30 PM – 06:30 PM that day.

Hogan reported the trailer was a 2004 model, 16 ft, dual axle utility trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at

802-334-8881.







CASE#: 19A502036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2019 @ 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Charleston Road, Charleston

VIOLATION: Larceny

VICTIM: William Hogan

AGE: 57






