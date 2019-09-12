Stolen trailer and luan from North Troy, VT

On 09-11-19 at approximately 1735 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Adrian Archambault reporting his 1977 Midw Boat Trailer had been stolen out of his yard during the daytime hours on 09-11-19. The trailer was parked at a residence on Main Street in North Troy VT. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle that took it, along with descriptions of the suspect(s). The truck that was seen leaving with the stolen trailer was a white Chevrolet pick up truck.

Mr. Archambault posted a description of the trailer and contents, stating that the tires are different than in pictures; the drivers side has a snowmobile trailer tire on it and the passenger side has a taller narrower one on it with an orange rim! LED tail lights on the back of it and a tilt deck.

VSP Derby Barracks is asking for anyone else who witnessed this theft to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at 802-334-8881.