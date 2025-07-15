Stick-in-the-muds need not apply

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — Big rigs and rip-roaring good times were at the heart of a gathering in Jay Saturday. Fans of the sloppy fun flocked to the property of a local resident known for his love of mud trucks, the fifth year that the Pappalardo family welcomed dozens of vehicles to test their metal in the mud.

Bog and Bash was born of Casey Pappalardo’s love for mud bogging. He works in snowmaking and terrain management at Jay Peak Resort, where he’s met many other gearheads and adrenaline junkies with an inclination for the extreme. He and his cohort of daredevils enjoy taking trucks, usually too big for the road, and running them through a muddy trench. A small track with a pit about 45 feet long makes for the perfect place to mud bog, and attracts Mr. Pappalardo’s friends to bring out their rigs.

Over five years, the crowd has grown as word has spread. What started as a party now draws …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)