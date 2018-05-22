Sterling College to host open house on June 9

Sterling College is offering an opportunity for prospective students and their families to visit campus, explore its academic offerings, and eat lunch in its nationally recognized dining hall by hosting a summer open house on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on its campus in Craftsbury Common.

Known for its “Working Hands, Working Minds” motto and mission of environmental stewardship, Sterling is ranked third in Sierra Magazine’s annual “Cool Schools” list of America’s most environmentally-minded colleges and universities.

The open house will include a tour of campus, where participants will visit residence halls, classrooms, and the Rian Fried Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems, and the college farm where 30 percent of Sterling’s food is grown. Visitors will participate in short workshops about Sterling College’s innovative bachelor of arts degree program. These faculty-led workshops will explore majors in ecology, environmental humanities, outdoor education, sustainable agriculture, sustainable food systems, as well as the self-design major option.

Sterling College is currently accepting applications from first-year and transfer students for the upcoming fall 2018 semester, which begins on August 26, as well as for the spring 2019 entry term, which begins in January. Financial aid is available for new students, and staff will be available during open house for individual consultations about college affordability.

Interested attendees may register online at sterlingcollege.edu/visit-sterling/open-house/.