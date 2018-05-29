Steele pleads innocent to animal cruelty in dead cow case

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

NEWPORT — The man who was operating the Brownington farm where at least 19 or 20 cows died over the winter, apparently from starvation, thirst, or by freezing, pled innocent in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Tuesday to animal cruelty charges. Donovan Steele has been charged with 13 felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor. He currently lives in South Carolina.

