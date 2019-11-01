STATEMENT FROM ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT REGARDING POLICE PRESENCE IN DERBY LINE, VT OCTOBER 31, 2019

Case Number: 19OLC1659

DERBY LINE, VT — On October 31, 2019 at 1:09 pm the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department received a call to their dispatch reporting a shooting at a residence on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line, VT. The male caller advised that he had just shot a family member. The caller gave a physical address on Caswell Avenue and that address was confirmed by the dispatcher. While attempting to gather further information, the caller hung up and gave no return phone number. The phone number was not recorded on caller ID.

A multi-agency response to the residence on Caswell Avenue included Deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont State Police, US Customs and Border Protection, US Border Patrol, Newport Police Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit. The large presence of federal agents was due to the proximity of the reported scene to the United States Port of Entry on 1-91 and the fact that Caswell Avenue runs along the US-Canadian Border.

Officers made a tactical approach to the house and met the owner/occupant who then advised that it was not him that had called and he was alone in the residence. The residence was searched by a responding team of officers and nothing was found.

While officers were beginning to clear from that scene, three distinct gunshots were heard nearby. At this time, officers regrouped to a safe area and a decision was made to check several nearby houses. Although not in that general area of town, the Derby Elementary School was notified and school officials placed the school on “lock-out” until the end of the school day.

Neighboring homes were checked and nothing further was found. There were no injuries to any party at this time and the Vermont State Police will be handling the investigation.

At approximately 2:30 pm all units cleared the scene and Caswell Avenue was re-opened to traffic and residents were let back to their home. The school was also notified and opted to remain in their current status until the end of the school day.

Give that today is Halloween, we believe that there is no danger to the public and encourage parents and children alike to be safe in their trick-or-treating ventures!