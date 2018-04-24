Spend a working vacation on the Northern Forest Canoe Trail

The public is invited to explore a section of the trail, meet people with similar interests, and help complete meaningful work along the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) this summer. Anyone interested may join for a weekend working with staff and interns, and other volunteers. A small fee covers all meals, including Friday dinner, all Saturday meals, and Sunday breakfast. Trips begin Friday evening and wrap up after lunch on Sunday. And there is always time for paddling, exploration, and relaxation. Below is a schedule of work trips planned for this summer. Advanced registration required. To register, visit northernforestcanoetrail.org.

Northeast Kingdom: Connecticut River Campsite

July 13 through 14, people can stay at a newly constructed timber framed cabin along the Nulhegan River and help construct a campsite on the Upper Connecticut during a work trip in memory and honor of Bill Schomburg, a longtime NFCT volunteer and river enthusiast.

Missisiquoi River: Leatherneck Landing Portage and Campsite

Scheduled for June 22 through 24, volunteers can help construct a new portage trail and campsite in Richford, in the heart of Vermont’s first officially designated wild and scenic river. Plus, help behind the scenes — or participate as a paddler and cyclist — with the annual Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal event. — from the Northern Forest Canoe Trail