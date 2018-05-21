Son of a Swim is all grown up

The open water swimming season will get underway on Saturday, June 30, with the Kingdom Games Son of a Swim. Starting this year at the clubhouse, located at 249 Sunset Acres in Newport, at 9 a.m., the swim offers a variety of lengths to and around the islands in Derby Bay.

The ten mile option crosses the border, so participants will need a passport or an enhanced driver’s license.

Afterwards, back at the clubhouse, there will be a potluck barbecue and steamed corn.

Registration fees are $75 for the two- and four-mile options; $150 for the six- and ten-mile swims.

The annual Son of a Swim, has grown up to become a real swim of its own. In 2009 when Kingdom Swim was started, the organization made sure people were qualified for the distance they were swimming by requiring that they complete two-thirds of the distance in the open water prior to Kingdom Swim. One person was having difficulty doing that, so they started Son of a Swim so she could qualify.

It started with one person that first year. The next year, there were a few more. Increasingly, open water swimmers itching to swim would sign up for both. It became an early reunion for some. It started with two-, four-, and six-mile options. But when the 25-kilometer Border Buster at Kingdom Swim was added, a ten-mile distance was added to Son of a Swim.

This year Kingdom Swim ran into a conflict with Newport’s Centennial Celebration and had to vacate its traditional Prouty Beach staging ground.

There are 15 swimmers already signed up so far. Kingdom Games is increasing the cap from 20 to 30, so there is still room for 15 more. Online registration will remain open until June 15. Visit kingdomgames.co for more information, or to register. — from Kingdom Games