Snowmobile fire ignites covered bridge in Troy

On February 6, 2021 at approximately 11:06 AM a 911 call was received regarding a snowmobile fire on the covered bridge on Veilleux Road in Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene with several surrounding fire departments. The Troy Fire Chief, Robert Jacobs, contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for an origin and cause investigation. The investigation revealed a group of snowmobilers were traveling across the bridge when one of the snowmobiles broke down on the bridge. The operator noticed there was fire coming from the right side of the snowmobile and attempted to put out the fire by throwing snow on it. The fire continued to grow out of control until it eventually caught the wood frame covered bridge on fire too. The bridge burned to the point it collapsed into the Missisquoi River and is no longer able to be driven across. The bridge, built in 1910 will have to be removed by heavy equipment at a later date. Anyone having information regarding this fire is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the FEIU at 802-878-7111 or by email at [email protected]