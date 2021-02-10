Snowmobile fire destroys bridge

by Tena Starr

TROY — A freak accident destroyed the old covered bridge on the Veilleux Road in Troy Saturday morning. A snowmobile caught fire while crossing the bridge, and the flames spread to the bridge’s wooden frame.

The bridge burned until it fell into the Missisquoi River.

