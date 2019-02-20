Snowman making party in Glover

Even using water to change the consistency of the snow, Poppy Gletsos struggled with modeling her snowman’s head. The carrot nose, though, made it a classic in the eyes of Linda Elbow, who served as judge. Photo by Joseph Gresser
