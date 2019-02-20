Snowman making party in Glover

 -  - 

Luis Sanabaria creates his first snow sculpture using techniques he learned on the beaches of his native Puerto Rico. Mr. Sanabaria saw snow for the first time in his life only a week before the snowman party at Clare Dolan’s house Sunday afternoon. Photos by Joseph Gresser
