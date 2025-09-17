Smashsquatch Taco Joint now open in Barton

by Gabrielle Gervais

There’s a new resident at a familiar food truck in Barton, and it’s smashingly delicious. Aptly named for its location in the Kingdom Kind parking lot on 290 Glover Road, Smashquatch Taco Joint is now serving up tacos and nachos with a unique twist. Drivers passing by can see a waving taco flag, chalkboard sign reading “best taco ever,” and a parked Ford Bronco when the spot is open.

Owner Nick Baldwin started pursuing the business after a conversation with a friend this summer, where the idea for the “smashsquatch” taco originated.

“I’ve always loved tacos, and when I was out in Wyoming with my buddy, he mentioned making smashed tacos,” Mr. Baldwin said. “I came back here and made one the way I think it should be made. And oh, boy.”

He knew he was cooking up something good, he just needed …

