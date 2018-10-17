Slim pickings for moose hunters

by Paul Lefebvre

ISLAND POND — Gone are the days when traffic and spectators congested the lanes of travel at the state and town highway garages here. Missing are the racks of embroidered clothing from Maine, and food carts, hosted by members of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. And no wild game supper will be served at the Legion by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Conservation Group to feed the public and hunters who spent opening day in the woods hoping to see the biggest game animal Vermont has to offer.

Moose rifle season opens Saturday — a season that once was as big a cultural event as a sporting one — and will run for six consecutive days. A season that began in 1993 with 30 permits and ballooned to 110 permits by 2009, now supports only 13 permits that have been rationed in five different ways: Five to veterans; three to those eligible for a hunt-of-a-lifetime experience; two to those with deep enough pockets to participate in a permit auction; and three to archers.

