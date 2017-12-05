Skida gear sale will benefit Craftsbury library

Skida Headwear is partnering with the Craftsbury Public Library for a holiday sale. During the Craftsbury Holiday Market, the library will have a booth selling Skida hats and headwear, with the retail profit from each sale going directly to the library.

“We are passionate about being outside, being life-long learners, working hard, and having fun along the way,” said a statement from Skida. “We do our best to support other folks that think outside the box, push the limits, and to us, are really really cool.”

There will be a range of products available at the library’s booth at the market. Skida is best known for their colorful and warm hats, neckwarmers, and headbands. There will be a cacophony of colors to choose from in these popular designs. While supplies last, there will be some exceptional deals on irregular items.

The holiday sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, at the Craftsbury Academy gym. For more information, contact the library at 586-9683, or view the Skida website at www.skida.com. — from the Craftsbury Public Library.