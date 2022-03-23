Six Rangers run to Boston

by Luke Vidic

Six Lake Region runners concluded their indoor season at the New England Championships on March 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. An invitation alone is cause for celebration, without even considering the figurative hurdles the team had to clear along the way.

Thomas Hinton, Fintan Letzelter, Cam Griffin, and Jeremiah Badertscher ran the four-by-200 relay and clocked their fastest time of the season, 1:46.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)