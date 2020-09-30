Sims and Strong on their candidacy for House

by Meghan Wayland

Five candidates — one independent, two Democrats, and two Republicans — are running for state representative in the House district that includes Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Since we are not holding forums this year due to COVID, we are conducting more in-depth interviews than usual. More will run next week.

Katherine Sims

Democrat

Craftsbury

Katherine Sims has three policy areas of focus should she be elected come November: strengthening the rural economy, modernizing infrastructure, and supporting working families.

“Too many people struggle to access housing, childcare, Internet, transportation, and higher education,” she said in a phone interview Friday.

Ms. Sims said she’d like to see businesses and workers thrive by creating jobs in fields like weatherization and the trades, funding COVID relief, and Act 250 reform.

She said she’s disappointed by lack of changes in the recent update to Act 250 and said the legislation needs to pivot toward “easy-to-navigate regulations that don’t inhibit business.”

Ms. Sims said her views on Act 250 came from listening to the community — story after story in which small business owners said, had they known about the time and expense of getting through the permitting process from the start, they probably wouldn’t have bothered to start a new venture.

Listening to people’s day-to-day experience of laws is at the heart of what Ms. Sims has based her policy priorities on, she said. Her goal is to continue to listen to her constituents and represent them, not be beholden to party politics.

For the last few years the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, a nonprofit for which Ms. Sims is executive director, has hosted NEK Day at the State House where 150 locals have given testimony in House and Senate committees — told legislators about what life is like north of Montpelier.

“Too often there’s a disconnect between real lived experience and what happens at the State House,” she said Friday. NEK Day was organized so “real folks from the NEK could inform policy” by going in front of the Governor and House and Senate committees with their stories.

Ms. Sims said she’s also committed to modernizing infrastructure: funding affordable housing and rental options, Internet access, transportation, and wastewater treatment in the district’s downtowns. The goal is to improve affordability and livability in the state and provide jobs.

Paid family and medical leave for workers, increased access to affordable healthcare, and a $15 minimum wage are policies she supports.

Ms. Sims said she understands the anxiety some small business owners feel about the wage increase, but “too many families are working more than one job, more than 40 hours a week, and not getting by.”

On the COVID-altered campaign trail, she said she asked people what really mattered to them. The number one issue she heard about was broadband. People increasingly rely on the Internet to learn, work, and connect with customers, she said.

“Lack of broadband access is a barrier to economic opportunity — maybe most especially for those with limited income,” she said. She said she will continue the work she’s done to help organize a 27-town communications union district (CUD) to increase access to high-speed Internet in the Kingdom.

How to pay for it all? Ms. Sims said strengthening the economy through job creation and tourism, to start. She’d like to see Vermont spend as much as New Hampshire and Maine on regional marketing campaigns.

She’d also like to see Vermont’s wealthiest Vermonters “pay their fair share” of taxes. She said that right now, the top 1 percent of Vermonters (who make over $460,000 a year) pay 3.5 percent of their income on property taxes while average income earners (people who make $21,000 to $60,000) pay 4.7 percent toward property taxes.

Vermont also provides a capital gains tax break, which disproportionately benefits the wealthy. “Our state gives away $15-million every year to wealthy Vermonters by excluding certain investment income from taxes,” she wrote in an email Friday. “I’d rather see those resources invested in affordable childcare, healthcare reform, and family leave policies which would leave more money in working Vermonters’ pockets.”

She said she’s not worried about wealthy residents leaving the state — what draws wealthy people to the state is the quality of life. If that quality of life goes up for everyone, Vermont becomes even more attractive and liveable — all the more reason to stay.

“We can’t have the quality of life for community until the structure of racism has been dismantled,” she said, adding that it’s her goal to hear from “a diversity of voices and work with diverse groups to be part of change.

“We need to unite in a singular voice for our region,” she said.

When pressed about potential fallacy in the belief it’s possible to unite in a singular voice with a variety of perspectives present in the Kingdom, she said, when deciding on policy, she asks herself, “Where is the majority? Where is the energy?

“I don’t like the terminology defund the police,” she said over the phone Friday. “I think it confuses the conversation.” She said it’s time to embed mental health workers in 911 response, time to “rethink our systems” of policing, and educate rather than incarcerate. “We don’t need more police officers in the community; we need more healthcare workers,” she said, adding that it’s not appropriate to ask one entity to respond to mental health calls, domestic violence, homelessness, traffic violations, and drug enforcement. “I think we’re asking the police to do too much,” she said and funding alternative support people could prevent “explosive” interactions.

In an email, Ms. Sims wrote that she supports “every Vermonter’s right to choose or to refuse contraception, pregnancy, or parenthood.

“I support permanent and equal access to reproductive choice, the expansion of sexual health education, access to contraception, and continued funding for Vermont’s reproductive health providers,” she wrote.

Ms. Sims has faced skepticism for not being from around here. “I chose to put down roots here,” she said. “To raise a family here.” Having first come to Vermont as a young person to work on a dairy farm, she said she stayed because she gets what’s special about a small community.

“I go to the general store and everyone knows my name and when I get stuck in a snowbank the first person driving by stops to pull me out,” she said. “I love that here we respect our differences and care for each other.”

She said she was honored and humbled when former Representative Sam Young asked her to run to fill the seat he was leaving behind. “He had a strong belief the community should have a Democratic voice.”

On Tuesday, Ms. Sims said the following by email: “I will fight to increase access to healthcare while bringing costs under control. Healthcare is a human right. Every person deserves access to affordable care no matter where they live. Rising healthcare costs are burdening the budgets of our schools, communities, businesses and families. I support publicly financed universal primary care for all Vermonters, including access to outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment, as a first step toward implementing health care as a universal public good.”

On her website, Ms. Sims identifies as a mother, nonprofit leader, and organizer. She founded Green Mountain Farm-to-School in 2007, serves as a board member of the Vermont Land Trust, Northeast Kingdom Community Broadband, the Vermont Telecommunications & Connectivity Advisory Board, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, UVM Extension, and Craftsbury Saplings, and as executive director for the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative.

More information can be found on her website: www.katherinesimsforhouse.com

Vicki Strong

Republican

Albany

Incumbent Vicki Strong hopes to regain her position on the House Agriculture Committee should she be re-elected in November. A Sterling College alum, Ms. Strong said she wants to be part of the “forward motion” that helps dairy farmers recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“It’s such a critical time in our state for farming, producing more of our own food, and keeping it local,” she said in a phone interview Sunday.

As many dairy farmers pivot to raise beef and other livestock to take advantage of increased consumer demand, state-certified slaughterhouses are backed up. Ms. Strong sees on-farm slaughter as a way forward.

“People are wanting to buy half a cow, but our laws aren’t in sync,” she said. “We could change the laws in such a way that we’re not going to make it less safe, but also make sure farmers can look at raising animals for meat as a viable option for making a living.”

She hopes to see all businesses recover from COVID-19, particularly so they can contribute to the tax base that sustains Vermont. Rather than raise taxes for any Vermonter, including wealthy Vermonters (who she worries would leave the state as a result), Ms. Strong said she thinks a viable economic plan involves Act 250 reform and encouraging entrepreneurs — both local and out-of-state — to create businesses that align with Vermont’s current rural, agricultural identity.

Entrepreneurship and a strong economy, she said, will prevent having to further tax Vermonters. “In general, if you have more people paying into the pot, more business, we see the revenue coming in,” she said. “There are ways to help with revenue besides just raising taxes.”

Ms. Strong relates to Vermont becoming less and less affordable for working people, and said a $15 minimum wage is likely necessary. But she avoided aligning herself with what she called a “one-size-fits-all approach” on nearly every issue, including minimum wage. She said she sees small businesses doing “everything in their power” to pay their employees well and offer benefits. It’s big box stores that she’s sees as the problem.

“Bigger chain stores don’t offer a fair wage, hire only 15 or 20 hours a week so they don’t have to pay benefits,” she said. “They shouldn’t get away with it.”

But as for enforcing a minimum wage for small business owners? She said wages need to increase as the cost of living rises but the need to hire and retain good help in a competitive job market — not necessarily policy — will naturally lead to an increase in wages.

Livability and affordability, Ms. Strong said, are related to the cost and quality of education. The price per pupil continues to rise in the state despite Act 46, the school merger law, while COVID-19 has inspired creative solutions to education and opened the door to reform, she said. She found the paradigm shift in education encouraging and saw potential for altering the teaching and learning model as a way to address the unique needs of children while lowering the cost of education.

Ms. Strong didn’t vote for Act 46. She said she heard from a principal recently who said their school has faced a more precarious financial situation as a result of the school merger.

“They promised this and they promised that,” she said. “It didn’t help at all. Costs didn’t go down.”

She said “diversity could be improved at schools and it won’t just happen on its own.

“I think it’s something you have to intentionally do and intentionally be aware of,” she said. When it comes to racism, it’s as if white people “thought we were accepting and we thought we’re doing the right thing, but we haven’t been vocal enough,” she said.

In response to calls to defund the police, Ms. Strong said she served five years on the Judiciary Committee and “saw a genuine working together of police departments and State Police.

“We’re already way ahead of other states,” she said though black, indigenous, and people of color in Vermont are disproportionately imprisoned in the state at a rate that exceeds 47 others in the nation according to reporting from NPR.

Ms. Strong responded to a question about whether or not she would vote in favor of building another state prison in Vermont, by saying she was “disheartened to hear that so many of our prisoners are outside Vermont.”

She wondered how prisoners would stay connected with their families and rejoin society without the support of loved ones nearby.

She also said she believes in Diversion, a program where first-time offenders can do community service, and that she’d rather see people not get locked up unless they’re violent. “You put a young person in prison and they learn how to be a criminal,” she said, adding that the goal should be connecting and contributing to a community.

Ms. Strong said she’s been criticized in the part for being against a woman’s right to choose. In an email Monday, she said, she’s “sat with women who had an abortion earlier in their lives…. They have felt regret that they weren’t truly given more options or choices, or encouraged to find a way to keep their child until term.”

“As we look to the future of the legality of abortion in our country, I long for the day when every child will be a wanted child, and will be given the opportunity to find life, and that we will find ways to support a woman’s choice to bring her baby to term.

She said she understands why prolonged efforts to expand broadband “have felt frustrating because the state and taxpayers have already spent a lot of money and haven’t seen the results.” Still, she supports expanding broadband access because so many Vermonters rely on it to support their business, learn, work, and stay in touch with loved ones. “It’s just expensive to lay the infrastructure,” she said.

As a Sterling College graduate, Ms. Strong said she cares about the environment and wants to see climate change solutions and environmental regulations that make an impact. Wind towers weren’t that, she said, but she’s in favor of recent efforts to ban neonicotinoids, an insecticide linked to a decrease in pollinators. She hopes to balance the environmental issues she cares deeply about with the needs of farmers and others.

“Dairy farmers are kind of saying, enough, let us get our legs under us” before passing more regulations, she said.

She said her experience in the Legislature has given her the ability to put constituents in front of policymakers and let the people impacted by policy speak for themselves.

“That’s the best part of the job,” she said Sunday. “It’s the people’s house. We’re there to represent our constituents.”

Ms. Strong identifies as a public servant, mother, and minister’s wife. She has been a leader for Weight Watchers, homeschooled her three children, and helped her husband with several part-time businesses. On her website, Ms. Strong said after a lifetime of community service, she was motivated to engage in the democratic process after her son Jesse died while serving as a Marine in Iraq.

More information can be found on her website: www.vickistrong.com.