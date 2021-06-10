Side-by-side stolen from Holland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06-05-21 Gilles Morin of Holland called the VSP-Derby Barracks to report the theft of his Can Am Maverick, yellow and black side-by-side. The side-by-side does have a winch on the front. The suspect entered his garage and stole the side-by-side. This burglary is said to have occurred sometime either Wednesday or Thursday, 06-02-21 or 06-03-21. Evidence was collected. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

The attached photo is not the actual bike, but a likeness of that make and color.