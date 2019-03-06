This Week Shooting up the West — with a camera Published 2 days ago - Editor - 2d ago 1 Pete Cocoros shows a photo of a horse dragging a rodeo rider. The rider had wrapped his reins around his wrist and couldn’t get loose, he said. “He wasn’t badly hurt,” Mr. Cocoros said. Photos by Joseph Gresser Pete Cocoros shows a photo of a horse dragging a rodeo rider. The rider had wrapped his reins around his wrist and couldn’t get loose, he said. “He wasn’t badly hurt,” Mr. Cocoros said. Photos by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it