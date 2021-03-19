Leaderboard Banner
Around the Northeast Kingdom

Shattuck Hill Fire

This video courtesy of Eli Morris.
Reports of a fire at Derby Tire and Service Center on Shattuck Hill in Derby last evening, March 18. We will post more information about the event as we can confirm.
And another courtesy of Shania LaPlante
https://www.facebook.com/shanniaa69/videos/1414757635536795
