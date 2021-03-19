Around the Northeast Kingdom Shattuck Hill Fire Published 2 days ago Tracy Davis Pierce2d ago • Bookmarks: 11 https://bartonchronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/video-1616150738.mp4 This video courtesy of Eli Morris. Reports of a fire at Derby Tire and Service Center on Shattuck Hill in Derby last evening, March 18. We will post more information about the event as we can confirm. And another courtesy of Shania LaPlante https://www.facebook.com/shanniaa69/videos/1414757635536795 11 recommended0 sharesShareTweetSharePin it