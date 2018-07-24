Sex offender discussion in Newport

Fulfilling its mandate to provide safety and educational events in the community, the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center will hold a community education event about sex offenders in Vermont.

Gary Marvel, field operations manager for the Vermont Department of Corrections, will provide statistics, discuss treatment options, and address types of sex offenses. He will also relate some of his experiences investigating and supervising sex offenders, and respond to questions. Mr. Marvel is also the co-director of the Vermont Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Sexual Abuse.

This event is free, and starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, upstairs at the Goodrich Memorial Library. Please RSVP or get more information, by e-mailing [email protected], or calling (802)-487-9327. –– from the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center.