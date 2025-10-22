Senator Douglass resigns

by Joseph Gresser

An earthquake hit Northeast Kingdom politics Tuesday afternoon. The temblor took the form of an article in Politico, a national news site that, as its name suggests, focuses on political matters. Its effects were felt as far from Washington as the Northeast Kingdom, where they resulted in the forced resignation of state Senator Sam Douglass, of North Troy, who has represented the Orleans District since he was elected in November 2024.

On its face the piece, with the headline: “‘I love Hitler’: Leaked messages expose Young Republicans’ racist chat,” appeared to have nothing to do with Vermont politics. But just before the end there was a familiar face, in the form of the official portrait of state Senator Sam Douglass.

Jason Beeferman and Emily Ngo, the authors of the article said they had been given “seven months of messages among Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.” Those messages had been shared in a long-running chat on Telegram, an instant messaging service.

According to the article members of Young Republicans chapters from those states used the channel to joke about gassing opponents and repeatedly used racist and antisemitic language.

While many of those quoted repeatedly …

