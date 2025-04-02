Senate considers tariff resolution

by Maria Amador

MONTPELIER — On March 20, the Vermont Senate introduced a resolution supporting “warm and cooperative” relations on behalf of both the United States and Vermont with Canada. The resolution, which was sponsored by 27 of the 30 senators in the Legislature including Senator Sam Douglass of Orleans County, also urges President Donald Trump to remove all tariffs imposed on Canadian imports and to refrain from enacting new ones.

The resolution, which is being treated as a bill and was referred to the Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General affairs, centers on the longstanding economic relationship between Canada and the states.

Despite episodes of commercial disagreement, it reads, the United States and Canada have been both economic partners and allies since the latter’s confederation in 1867.

To that end,

