Runaway tortoise didn’t get far

by Meghan Wayland

EAST ALBANY — Shelly the pet tortoise went missing Friday. He busted out of the large, grassy pen where he sleeps and grazes alongside a flock of dusty chickens. After an urgent Front Porch Forum post, a small wealth of Facebook shares, and handful of emails from concerned neighbors, Shelly was found to have traveled downhill, through a neat veggie plot and past the sheep paddock, to land near a greenhouse on the other side of the farm.

The search for him wasn’t exactly a high-speed chase. He disappeared, then sort of just reappeared in a different spot.

“I guess the grass is always greener,” adoptive owner Susan Beshar said Monday.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)