Photos courtesy of Charlie’s wife, Jamie.

Charlie Rockwell of Coventry caught this 18 lb. lake trout on Crystal Lake in Barton yesterday evening, August 26.

Last year he was featured in the Chronicle’s July 21 paper with a 20 lb. catch. One of two that year. He had earlier reeled in a 16 lb laker on Father’s Day.

Watch your toes, swimmers! These big fish were all released back into the lake!