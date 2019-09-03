Robbery of Pettyco Junction Country Store in St. Johnsbury

On 09/02/19 at approximately 2015hrs the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury responded to a reported robbery at the Pettyco Junction Country Store in St. Johnsbury. The offender entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded that the store clerk hand over the money from the cash register. The offender was described as a Caucasian Male approximately 6’ tall with slender build and light complexion. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage colored mask that covered most of his face. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the offender fled the scene on foot.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation is being continued by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111.