Robbery of Circle K in Barton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A501591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Darren Annis

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/30/19 at 2343hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Circle K which is located on Main Street in Barton

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Circle K

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/30/19 at approximately 2343hrs the Vermont State Police in Derby responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K in Barton. The offender entered the store threatening that he had a weapon and demanded that the store clerk hand over the money from the cash register. The offender was described as a Caucasian Male approximately 5’6″ to 6′ tall with medium build and possibly in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt which covered his face and dark colored pants. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the offender fled the scene on foot.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation is being continued by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks 802-334-8881.