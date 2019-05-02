Robbery of Circle K in Barton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19A501591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Darren Annis
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/30/19 at 2343hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Circle K which is located on Main Street in Barton
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Circle K
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/30/19 at approximately 2343hrs the Vermont State Police in Derby responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K in Barton. The offender entered the store threatening that he had a weapon and demanded that the store clerk hand over the money from the cash register. The offender was described as a Caucasian Male approximately 5’6″ to 6′ tall with medium build and possibly in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt which covered his face and dark colored pants. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the offender fled the scene on foot.
There is no further information at this time.
The investigation is being continued by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks 802-334-8881.