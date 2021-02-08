On 02/04/2021 at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at TD bank in Barton. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Investigation into the matter remains ongoing and anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks