Republican candidates hold rally

In Newport

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The crowd that gathered on the Lake Memphremagog boardwalk Friday afternoon wasn’t huge — it numbered about 35 people — but to political candidates who have been kept by the corona virus from freely mingling with voters it seemed much bigger.

“I’m saddened by that because I really want to reach out and talk to people, but it’s not available to us this year,” said Meg Hansen, who seeks the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

She is a first-time candidate, and the restrictions on public gatherings have made it difficult to get attention, she said.

Chet Greenwood, who heads the Orleans County Republican Party Committee, organized the get-together to introduce several candidates ahead of the August 11 Primary Election. He said he was taking advantage of the relaxation in state rules about public meetings.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)