Report says Newport water has safe PFAS levels

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — At the July 8 city council meeting Newport resident Anne Chiarello asked if Newport has had its municipal water supply tested for PFAS, a group of chemicals with potential health risks. She noted that a new state law requires testing for the family of chemicals, and asked for city authorities to get out in front of the issue.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)