Remnants of High Street garage fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on High Street in Barton last evening at the property of Jody Gonyaw. The garage and it’s contents appear to be a total loss, leaving only the chimney standing in tact. Pictured here is a skeleton of Mr. Gonyaw’s Polaris side-by-side and other charred remains including his cherished Harley Davidson motorcycle. The house, recently renovated due to a fire a few years back, sustained some damage to it’s vinyl siding.

No injuries are reported at this time and we do not have a cause of the fire.

In a brief conversation with Mr. Gonyaw this morning, he noted that he would probably not waste his money on any lottery tickets as his luck seems to be running at an all time low.