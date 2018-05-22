Remembering Terri Weed at the Dandelion Run
by Briana Bocelli
Saturday was a beautiful day to remember the life, and honor the memory, of Terri Weed at the tenth annual Dandelion Run hosted by Kingdom Games.
Nearly 250 people came from in state, out of state and even out of the country to run the distance for a good cause, take in the views, and bring awareness to domestic violence.
