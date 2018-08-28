Redemption Gravel Bicycle Race at Old Stone House

The Redemption Gravel Bicycle Race will debut at the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington on Saturday, September 1. With over 250 racers enlisted, the gravel bicycle race will traverse the back roads of Orleans County. Two routes are available: a 50-mile course and a 100-mile course.

The Redemption Gravel Race was created by Anthony Moccia and Heidi Myers, who created the renowned Rasputitsa Spring Classic. The Raputitsa Spring Classic is held in East Burke in April and brings in over 1,500 racers annually. Mr. Moccia and Ms. Myers hope to grow the Redemption Gravel Race to the same level by next year and will turn this race into a three-day stage race for 2019. –– from Rasputitsa.