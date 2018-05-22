Randall farm hosts field day for local students

Ethan Jones from Charleston School holds up a jar of dirt for his classmates to see while Joshua Faulkner explains the process of erosion on different types of soil in the area. Photo by Briana Bocelli

by Briana Bocelli

 

TROY — At least 100 fourth- and fifth-graders from four local schools were welcomed to the Randall Family Farm in Troy last Thursday to learn about local agriculture, sustainability, and natural resources.

The Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD) had a fun-filled day of educational learning planned for Troy, Albany, Charleston, and Newport Center school students at Conservation Field Day.

Sarah Damsell, NRCD district

