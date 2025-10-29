Prouty campground is horrifying

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The sound of screams on Prouty Beach may have been shrill and bloodcurdling, but it was all good fun in the Haunted Forest. The city Parks and Recreation department put on a good show for families looking for a scare over the weekend. For the second year, the department organized a spooky walk through wooded campsites near the entrance to Prouty Beach.

Saturday saw dozens arrive at the campground an hour after sunset. Orange lights and fog from the forest set the tone for those waiting to take their chances in the forest. Aero Brunell and Mike Brown managed the waiting crowd, jesting that they may not make it out alive. Mr. Brown got a good laugh out of the whole production but …

